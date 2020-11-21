Cong collapsing, need alternative at national level: Kejriwal

Asserting that the Congress is “collapsing” and has no future to offer, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said Friday that the country needs an “alternative” at the national level.

Kejriwal said people unhappy with the BJP vote for the Congress — only to find that the latter’s legislators end up joining forces with the BJP and form governments.

“Congress is collapsing or may have collapsed. It seems Congress does not have an owner. Wherever people, unhappy with the BJP, vote for the Congress, the Congress leaders end up forming BJP governments. We need an alternative to the Congress at the national level,” the AAP chief told the HT leadership summit.

Asked about the Diwali Lakshmi Puja held by the Delhi government, and his take on suggestions that the AAP is pedalling soft Hindutva, Kejriwal said he finds the criticism baffling.

“I fail to understand what people have got against performing puja. Worshipping is a good thing. You tell your liberal friends to perform puja as well, they will find peace,” Kejriwal said.

Addressing the summit virtually, the CM also said that trends suggests the coronavirus situation in the city was stabilising and that the third wave was abating.

“I think the indications are good. On November 15, the positivity rate was 15 per cent. On November 17, it reduced to 13 per cent, which came down further to 10.5 per cent on Friday,” he said.

Asked about his views on a lockdown, Kejriwal said, “As of now, I don’t think there is any need for a lockdown.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.