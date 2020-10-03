Cong charts route plan for Rahul to enter Haryana, Vij adamant

Vij, meanwhile, reiterated that Gandhi shall not be allowed entry into state.

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij Saturday reiterated that Rahul Gandhi will not be allowed enter state if he leads a protest march even as the Congress continued to discuss possible routes that the senior leader can take to reach Haryana from Punjab on October 6 to lead a tractor rally against the three farm laws enacted by the Centre.

The final tour programme of Gandhi will be finalised Sunday, but according to the party’s preliminary plan he will finish his tractor rallies in Punjab’s Patiala and attempt to enter Haryana through Pehowa on October 6. From Pehowa, he will reach Pipli in Kurukshetra, address a rally of farmers, shopkeepers and arhtiyas and then take the national highway to Delhi. Congress party is also exploring another route in Ambala for Gandhi’s entry into Haryana.

The main Opposition party in Haryana is leaving no stone unturned to turn the rally into a show of strength. Amid Haryana government’s tough stance that Gandhi will not be allowed in Haryana, Congress has mobilised all its sitting and former MLAs and former MPs to bring in maximum of their supporters on tractor trolleys and other vehicles and force state government to let Gandhi’s entry into Haryana.

The state Congress leaders will be holding a meeting in New Delhi on Sunday to finalise Gandhi’s tour programme. Besides PCC chief Kumari Selja, former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda, party in charge of Haryana Vivek Bansal, senior leaders Randeep Surjewala, Kuldeep Bishnoi and others will be accompanying Gandhi on his entry into state.

“Although state government had been issuing statements that Gandhi would not be allowed to enter, we will definitely enter and support the oppressed farmers, workers, traders, and all others who have joined hands against this anti-farmer and anti-people government in the state,” a senior party leader said.

Vij, meanwhile, reiterated that Gandhi shall not be allowed entry into state. “He can come to Haryana a thousand times. There is no ban on that. But, if he wants to lead a political rally from Punjab into Haryana and wants to disrupt law and order situation here, he will not be allowed to do so. The Disaster Management Act is still in force. Assembly of more than 100 persons at a given point is not allowed. Rules and regulations are same for everybody. Haryana is a peaceful state and it is our responsibility to take care of interests of our people,” Vij said.

On Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh’s comment whether there was “a jungle raj in Haryana that they would not allow Gandhi to enter”, Vij said, “We have a true sense of governance in Haryana. Anybody wanting to enter Haryana with an intention to disrupt law and order will not be allowed to do so”.

Selja, however, said that Haryana government was in a state of panic over the announcement of Gandhi’s arrival. “The statements made by BJP leaders that they would not allow him to enter Haryana are extremely unfortunate. Congress party’s each and every worker will ensure that Gandhi enters Haryana and hear people’s grievances. He is performing his duty and he will surely come to Haryana, irrespective of whatever state government may say or do”.

