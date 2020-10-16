Cong candidates of Dangs, Kaparda file nominations

On Thursday, Congress candidate Babubhai Vartha was accompanied by former Congress MP in Valsad, Kishan Patel. (Representational)

Suryakant Gavit and Babubhai Vartha, Congress candidates for Dangs and Kaparda Assembly seats, respectively, filed their nomination papers for the upcoming bypolls at the Returning Officer’s office in Ahwa and Kaprada, respectively, on Thursday.

In view of eight Assembly seats going to bypolls on November 3, the Congress had declared the names of its candidates for Kaprada and Dangs Assembly seats on Wednesday. Congress MLAs Mangal Gavit and Jitubhai Chaudhary, previously in charge of both seats, had resigned ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections earlier this year. Jitubhai had defected to the BJP and the party has nominated him as their candidate for the bypoll to the Kaprada Assembly seat. Mangal Gavit, however, has not been invited to join the BJP and the party has fielded former MP in Valsad, Vijay Patel, for the Dangs Assembly seat.

On Thursday, Congress candidate Babubhai Vartha was accompanied by former Congress MP in Valsad, Kishan Patel; former Union minister, Dr Tushar Chaudhary and senior Congress leader in Valsad, Gaurang Desai, while filing his nomination papers at Kaprada. Meanwhile, Congress candidate Suryakant Gavit was accompanied by other party leaders including Garuav Pandya at Ahwa, the Dangs district headquarters.

