Cong candidate in Surat seeks police protection

Naik added that after he filed an application, police have done flag marches in some of the areas in Nani Naroli.

Congress candidate from Nani Naroli for the district panchayat elections in Surat, Darshan Naik, has demanded police protection on Thursday alleging snooping by a few youths during his poll campaign. Naik, who is the former leader of opposition in Surat district panchayat, has given an application to Surat Range IGP Rajkumar Pandian, Superintendent of Police Usha Rada and District Collector Dr Dhaval Patel.

In his application, Naik said, “I am contesting from Nani Naroli seat which covers a vast area of interior villages… Wherever I go for the poll campaigns, I have found that few youths travelling in three cars follow me. Even at some places they use to come face to face before us.” The application said, “We fear that those unknown youths might attack us during the campaigning. There is a threat to the lives of me and my supporters who accompany me in the poll campaign.”

Naik told The Indian Express, “My rival candidate from BJP is Aslam Khan Pathan, who has six criminal offences registered against him. I fear that he or his henchmen might attack me.”

Naik added that after he filed an application, police have done flag marches in some of the areas in Nani Naroli.