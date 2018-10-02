Congress says it’s time for ‘second freedom struggle’, this time against Modi govt

Congress President Rahul Gandhi along with former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, UPA Chairperson Smt. Sonia Gandhi & Congress party leaders attend the Congress Working Committee meeting in Wardha Congress President Rahul Gandhi along with former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, UPA Chairperson Smt. Sonia Gandhi & Congress party leaders attend the Congress Working Committee meeting in Wardha

On the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the Congress Working Committee (CWC) called for a “second freedom struggle” against the Modi government to combat the ideology of “hate and violence”. The party’s committee said that hate and violence had led to the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi. Holding its meeting at Sevagram Ashram’s Mahadev Bhavan, in the Wardha district of Maharashtra, the CWC also spoke of the “blatant hypocrisy” of the RSS which it claimed vilified Gandhi and his thoughts, but brazenly proclaimed itself to be his champion today.

Addressing a press conference, party spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said, the second freedom struggle will be against the Modi government for practising politics of “hatred, divisiveness, fear, polarisation, crushing dissent and debates”.

“The Modi government is against India’s plurality and is indulging in politics of revenge, falsehood, and betrayal. It is easy to talk about Gandhiji in speeches. It’s just political opportunism,” he said.

Saying Lal Bahadur Shastri’s slogan ‘Jai Jawan Jai Kisan’ was a way of life, Surjewala said the Congress will continue to fight for farmers’ rights. The CWC also condemned the use of force against protesting farmers who were on their way to the national capital Tuesday.

“Farmers who had come to seek grievance redressal were beaten up and lathi-charged. Water cannons and tear gas were also used. We condemn the autocratic Modi government and the prime minister who is drunk with power. We express solidarity,” Surjewala said.

The CWC meeting was presided over by Congress president Rahul Gandhi and attended by UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and former prime minister Manmohan Singh among others.

