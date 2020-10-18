Cong bothered about votes, we’re bothered about farmers’ welfare: Punjab BJP chief

Punjab BJP president Ashwani Sharma said. (File)

FROM TWO seats in Parliament, today BJP enjoys a record majority. The BJP is a party of workers and not of any family or khandaan.

State BJP president Ashwani Sharma said this while addressing party workers, industrialists and supporters at a Ludhiana hotel on Saturday afternoon. Senior criminal lawyer Bikram Sidhu joined the party on the occasion. While Sharma stayed in this four-star hotel for about three-four hours, farmers from BKU (Dakaunda) kept on sitting outside the hotel with black flags and raising slogans against him. His vehicle was shown black flags by farmers when he had entered Ludhiana.

Congress Yuva Morcha workers too came to the spot to stage a protest against the state BJP president. However, the farmers told the Congress workers not to come near them and keep their protest separate.

Targeting Ludhiana MP Ravneet Bittu, he said, “Don’t threaten my workers. They are quiet as of now as they believe in maintaining communal harmony.”

Bittu, however, in a video message released late in the evening said, “It is really surprising that while farmers, their children, their entire families are on roads, on rail tracks, state BJP president and his workers are doing parties in four-star hotels. How do you feel like eating food when farmers are sitting on the road outside your hotel? After attack on Ashwani Sharma’s vehicle, I had stated that I will not let any farmer be arrested, rather they can arrest me. The BJP is misinterpreting this statement. They need to go to the farmers and ask their problems. They need to remember that they are Punjabis first and members of a political party later. In the past, they used to go and give feedback to Atal Bihari Vajpayee government and (Lal Krishna) Advaniji but they cannot dare to speak even a word before Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Rather, Modi never meets any or them. Hence, they are not raising their voice in favour of farmers. It is high time you thought yourself first as a Punjabi and later as a politician.”

Reacting to Bittu’s message, Sharma said, “Congress is instigating farmers and is misguiding them due to which they are protesting against us. They are spoiling the atmosphere of Punjab and are not creating conditions in which we can meet farmers in a cordial manner. They are bothered about votes while BJP is bothered about welfare of farmers.”

“Today BJP is standing on its own in Punjab and it is a party of the masses. Modiji has done so many things for farmers which were not done in 70 years while Congress has not fulfilled any promise made in election manifesto. If they think about welfare of farmers, they must waive the entire loan of farmers which they promised in 2017 poll manifesto in Punjab,” said the state BJP president.

However, Bittu said, “Our CM has already announced a special Vidhan Sabha session in which Centre’s farm laws will be thrown into the dustbin. We are here to protect the farmers and we will continue to do so. BJP leaders must sit with protesting farmers rather than sitting in luxury hotels and eating multi-cuisines.”

