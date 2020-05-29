Congress, BJP leaders in NMC warn of no-confidence motion against Tukaram Mundhe

Nagpur Municipal Corporation commissioner Tukaram Mundhe. (File) Nagpur Municipal Corporation commissioner Tukaram Mundhe. (File)

The ruling BJP and opposition Congress in the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) have come together to denounce the “autocratic style of functioning” of commissioner Tukaram Mundhe, and have threatened to initiate a no-confidence motion against him in the NMC.

Addressing a joint press conference, BJP leader in Nagpur Municipal Corporation Sandip Jadhav and Leader of Opposition Tanaji Wanve said, “Mundhe is conducting himself in an autocratic… fashion and is not taking corporators into confidence. He is meting out insulting treatment to them. If he doesn’t mend his ways, we will initiate a no-confidence motion against him”.

“He is not God to claim that he has controlled the spread of Covid-19 in the city. All corporators are co-operating with him but he is not taking anyone, including city Mayor Sandip Joshi, into confidence. He doesn’t listen to the complaints by corporators. He doesn’t even take their phone calls,” said Wanve.

“The commissioner has now gone to the extent of registering offences against corporators,” Wanve said, referring to the case filed against Nitin Sathavne of Congress. The offence was registered as Sathavne allegedly tried to halt Mundhe’s plan to en masse evacuate people from Satranjipura locality earlier this month. Mundhe moved police against Sathavne after the latter allegedly prevented NMC’s Health Officer Pravin Gantawar from going ahead with the exercise.

Jadhav said, “Those in NMC quarantine facilities don’t get good-quality food. The staff there doesn’t treat them with dignity. But Mundhe continues to claim that all is well. If this doesn’t change, we will hit the streets… against him.”

Two agitations have already been held against Mundhe in the city’s Pandharabodi and Parvati Nagar localities, under the leadership of city Congress chief and West Nagpur MLA Vikas Thakre, and senior Congress corporator Prafulla Gudadhe-Patil, respectively.

District Guardian Minister and Congress leader Nitin Raut didn’t respond to calls.

Mundhe also didn’t respond to calls and messages.

