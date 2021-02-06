Cong asks new Assam alliance to join hands

To save Assam, we will continue to appeal to all anti-BJP forces, Ripun Bora told reporters of Friday.

A day after the newly-formed Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) and Raijor Dal joined hands for the forthcoming state elections and ruled out an alliance with the Congress, the latter’s state president appealed to them to come together against the BJP.

“… Our main aim is to oust the BJP from Assam. That’s why we have appealed to all these political parties that since our goal is one, let us all come together ..now it is up to them. To save Assam, we will continue to appeal to all anti-BJP forces,” Ripun Bora told reporters of Friday.

Last month, the Congress and five other parties — the CPI, the CPI(M) and the CPI(ML); the AIUDF and the Anchalik Gana Morcha (AGM) — officially announced their pre-poll ‘grand alliance’.