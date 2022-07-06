Cong approaches NBDSA, seeks action against Zee, anchor

THE CONGRESS has approached the News Broadcasting and Digital Standards Authority seeking action against Zee News and its anchor Rohit Ranjan for having aired a misleading video of Rahul Gandhi linking his comments of the SFI attack at his office in Wayanad to the Udaipur killing over remarks on the Prophet.

The Congress has already initiated legal action against the anchor. The Chhattisgarh Police have already registered an FIR against him based on a complaint by Congress MLA from Bhilai, Devendra Yadav.

Ranjan was booked under various IPC sections, including 153 A (promoting enmity between groups), 295 A (outraging religious feelings), 120 B (criminal conspiracy) and 467 (forgery).

In a letter to the Chairman of the Authority, Congress media department chairman Pawan Khera said the broadcast of the report by Hindi news channel Zee News on July 1 was “illegal, unethical and malicious”.

“The impugned news broadcast by Zee News had sought to falsely and maliciously suggest that former INC president Rahul Gandhi demonstrated sympathy for the killers of Kanhaiya Lal (the tailor killed in Udaipur) by calling them ‘children’ and saying that (they) ‘have acted in an irresponsible way…and I have no anger or hostility towards them…they are kids…,” Khera said in his July 4 letter.

“These comments in their original and correct context, referred to the vandalism of the Congress’ office at Wayanad and were in no way connected with the horrifying murder of Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur. It must be noted that only Zee and its anchor chose to give the clip this distorted and malicious interpretation. Not one other news agency, channel or newspaper made the same mistake,” he said.

Khera said it was only after numerous complaints by the party and the public at large, “wherein the distortion and falsity of the broadcast was pointed out that the impugned news broadcast was taken down.”

“However, the news channel and the broadcast have clearly and admittedly violated the provisions of (1) the Cable Television Network Regulation Act, 1995; (2) Cable Television Network Rules, 1994; (3) the Code of Ethics & Broadcasting Standards,” he said, and demanded “prompt and appropriate action” against the news channel and the anchor.