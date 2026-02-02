‘Surprising’ that Confident Group’s CJ Roy could ‘lay hands on gun’ during income tax search: Kerala CM demands judicial probe

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has urged Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to initiate steps to order a judicial probe into Confident Group chairman C J Roy’s death. Roy died on Friday, allegedly after shooting himself at his Bengaluru office during an Income Tax operation at the premises.
Vijayan said the business community and civil society were shocked by the incident. “This unfortunate incident is a blot on the tax administration of the country, when the aim… has been stated as non-intrusive usage of data to guide and enable.”
In the letter to Nirmala Sitharaman, the Kerala Chief Minister said, “I request the Finance Minister to initiate steps to order a judicial inquiry into the matter by getting a Commission of Inquiry constituted with a person who has served in a constitutional court as its head.”
On the I-T Department’s operations, Vijayan said, “Intrusive action may be required in rare cases, as the situation warrants, [but] there needs to be exercise of extreme caution while initiating, conducting and concluding such actions. From the reports that are coming, it seems a lack of required diligence has resulted in the loss of the precious life of an entrepreneur.”
He also said it was surprising that Roy could access a gun during the I-T operation. “It is surprising that the person, on whose premises I-T officials were conducting a search and seizure operation, could proceed to lay hands on a loaded gun and shoot himself when tax department officials were going ahead with their operations,” Vijayan said.
“While being in complete agreement that tax evasion is a serious problem and every effort has to be taken to curb it, no action leading to loss of a precious life, as happened in the case of Roy, can be justified in a civilised democratic society,” the Chief Minister added.
A senior tax official had told The Indian Express that Roy had given a statement to the Income Tax Department on Thursday. His death came a day later, while tax officials were on his premises. “Income Tax officials were on another floor, where they were operating a prohibitory order. Roy was on a different floor when the incident happened. I-T officers immediately called off the operations after the incident,” the official said.
