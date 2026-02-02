‘Surprising’ that Confident Group’s CJ Roy could ‘lay hands on gun’ during income tax search: Kerala CM demands judicial probe

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has urged Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to initiate steps to order a judicial probe into Confident Group chairman C J Roy’s death. Roy died on Friday, allegedly after shooting himself at his Bengaluru office during an Income Tax operation at the premises.

Vijayan said the business community and civil society were shocked by the incident. “This unfortunate incident is a blot on the tax administration of the country, when the aim… has been stated as non-intrusive usage of data to guide and enable.”

In the letter to Nirmala Sitharaman, the Kerala Chief Minister said, “I request the Finance Minister to initiate steps to order a judicial inquiry into the matter by getting a Commission of Inquiry constituted with a person who has served in a constitutional court as its head.”