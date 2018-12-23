Confident Congress expands cabinet in Karnataka, six new ministers in

In a sign of confidence after its recent victory in three Hindi heartland states, the Congress in Karnataka on Saturday finally inducted eight new ministers in the Karnataka cabinet to fill up its quota of 22 berths under the coalition agreement for 34 cabinet seats with the JDS.

The cabinet expansion plans were earlier postponed on several occasions over fear of dissidence within Congress ranks that could threaten the fragile majority of the six-month-old coalition.

Six new ministers have been inducted, and two existing ministers — Belagavi strongman Ramesh Jharkiholi and Independent MLA from Rannebennur R Shankar — have been replaced.

Jharkiholi was at the forefront of a small dissident group threatening to break away from the coalition following a power struggle with senior Congress leader and minister D K Shivakumar for control of Belagavi region for the party. He has been replaced with younger brother Satish.

R Shankar, a close associate of Congress leader and former CM Siddaramaiah, has been replaced with multi-millionaire legislator M T B Nagaraj, who is also an associate of Siddaramaiah and was identified with a dissident group pressuring the Congress leadership.

Among the six new ministers are former minister M B Patil, a Lingayat leader who led political efforts to mobilise support for a separate minority religion status for Lingayats, veteran SC leader R B Thimmapur, backward class Kuruba leader C S Shivalli, Valmiki Nayak MLA E Tukaram, Banjara community leader Parameshwara Naik and a Muslim MLA, Rahim Khan.

“We have given seven of the eight cabinet posts to legislators from north Karnataka and have addressed complaints of neglecting north Karnataka in the government. Only Nagaraj is from south Karnataka,’’ KPCC president Dinesh Gundu Rao said. “The cabinet expansion has been done after Siddaramaiah, deputy CM Parameshwara and other Congress leaders held consultations with Congress president Rahul Gandhi in Delhi on Friday,’’ he said.

Several inductees — M B Patil, Nagaraj, Satish Jharkiholi, Shivalli, Tukaram, Thimmapur — are known to be close to former CM Siddaramaiah.

However, the expansion left a few aspirants disgruntled. Hirekerur MLA B C Patil, who in May spoke about attempts by BJP leaders to lure him to the party, expressed unhappiness over being left out. Patil’s daughter said he was relying on Siddaramaiah to get him a Lingayat quota berth in the cabinet.