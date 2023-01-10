On agenda for presiding officers conference, discussion on better legislature-judiciary relationship

Presiding officers of state legislatures will come together at Jaipur from Wednesday for the two-day 83rd All-India Presiding Officers’ Conference, with discussions on how India can be a role model for democracies during its presidency of G-20 in 2023 and improving the relationship between the legislature and judiciary on the agenda.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Lok Sabha Secretariat said the conference would be inaugurated by Vice-President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, who will give the inaugural address on Wednesday morning. The conference would be addressed by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh and Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Dr. C.P. Joshi. The valedictory address on Thursday would be delivered by Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra, a statement from the Vice-President’s Secretariat on Monday had said.

Ahead of the inaugural, a meeting of the Standing Committee of AIPOC chaired by Birla and including seven state speakers discussed the agenda of the conference.

“It was decided in the meeting that during the conference, there will be a detailed discussion on India’s leadership of G-20 and the role of legislatures in the same. As the mother of democracy, India is a role model for the democratic nations from across the world…In this context, it is important that in the next one year, along with G-20 countries, India plays the role of a guide in the direction of democratic empowerment in countries around the world,” the Lok Sabha Secretariat said.

The conference would also deliberate on the relationship between the judiciary and the legislatures.

“Shri Birla also mentioned that the Constitution has defined the responsibilities and authority of the legislature, judiciary and executive. It is necessary that these three organs work in a harmonious manner as per the spirit of the Constitution. During the conference, delegates will also brainstorm on how to strengthen mutual relations while avoiding interference in each other’s tasks,” the Lok Sabha Secretariat said.

This comes in the wake of statements by Dhankhar that the Supreme Court’s decision in 2015 to strike down the National Judicial Appointments Commission Act, 2014 was an undoing of the will of the people as expressed by Parliament.

Advertisement

Making Parliament and state legislatures more effective and accountable; and efforts to bring all legislatures onto a common digital platform will also be on the agenda. The conference would also review the status of resolutions passed in previous gatherings, including creating uniform rules for all legislatures in the country and strengthening the functioning of committees.

The apex body of legislatures of the country had its first conference in Shimla in 1921. To mark its centenary year, the 82nd AIPOC was held in Shimla in 2021. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had delivered the inaugural address in 2021, emphasising the importance of “duty, duty, duty” as the mantra for the next 25 years – till India marks the 100th anniversary of Independence.