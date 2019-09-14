Conference of Parties: Declaration calls for land-based solutions for climate action

The world needs to consider land-based solutions for climate action and biodiversity to attain long-term goals of the Paris Agreement, the New Delhi Declaration of the Conference of Parties 14th edition, adopted by over 190 countries, said at the conclusion of the two-week conference on Friday.

Advertising

The two-page declaration was released by participant countries at the 14th Conference of Parties (COP 14) to the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD).

The two-week conference, in which India took over the presidency from China, saw Prime Minister Narendra Modi making a pitch for a world free of single-use plastic, and also enhanced India’s voluntary commitment to save more land mass from degradation. In addition to the 190 participating members, more than 8,000 representatives, delegates, NGOs and others participated.