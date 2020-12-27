Conducting raids to find 2 suspended IPS officers: Police

Both the IPS officers were suspended by the state government earlier.

Uttar Pradesh Police on Saturday said that they are conducting raids to trace two IPS officers wanted in criminal cases and declared “proclaimed offenders” by courts.

While former Mahoba superintendent of police Mani Lal Patidar is wanted in connection with the death of a trader, former Deputy Inspector General (Provincial Armed Constabulary) Arvind Sen is wanted in connection with multi-crore tender scam in animal husbandry department.

Both the IPS officers were suspended by the state government earlier.

A 2014-batch IPS officer, Patidar hails from Dungarpur in Rajasthan. Arvind Sen, a 2013-batch IPS officer, is from Faizabad district in Uttar Pradesh and has a house in Lucknow’s Gomti Nagar area.

Police have posted court order declaring them proclaimed absconder at the residences of Patidar and Sen. Sources said that if they remained absconding, then police would move court again to seek attachment of their properties.

Recently, UP Police had lodged another case against Lal Patidar under IPC section 174-A (non-appearance in response to a proclamation under section 82 of Act 2 of 1974) at Kabrai police station in Mahoba. “I have requested Mahoba police to provide details of Mani Lal Patidar’s properties,” said Additional Superintendent of Police, Ashutosh Mishra, who is heading team formed to investigate Mahoba case.

On September 8, a 44-year-old Mahoba-based businessman Indra Kant Tripathi was found with a bullet injury inside his car, just a day after he had accused Patidar of corruption and criminal intimidation in a video. Tripathi’s family lodged a case against Patidar, former station officer of Kabrai police station (Mahoba) Devendra Shukla, local businessmen Suresh Soni and Brahm Dutt accusing them of harassing him for money. After Tripathi’s death, police pressed murder charge against them. The Special Investigation Team (SIT), however, concluded in its probe that Tripathi could have committed suicide as was shot from a close range with his own licensed pistol and no one was present in the car. On the basis of the SIT report, Mahoba police amended the charge to abetment of suicide. Police have arrested Soni, Dutt, former SHO Shukla and constable Arun Kumar Yadav in connection with the case. Police have filed chargesheet against Devendra Shukla, Suresh Soni and Brahm Dutt on various charges, including abetment to suicide, and under Prevention of Corruption Act. The chargesheet against constable Yadav is yet to be filed. A local court of Lucknow had declared Patidar proclaimed offender on December 4.

In the fake tender scam of Animal Husbandry Department, the UP Police have arrested 13 people, including journalists, for allegedly duping a Madhya Pradesh-based businessman of Rs 9.2 crore.

In June, Manjeet Singh Bhatia had lodged an FIR at Hazratganj police station in Lucknow against 12 people and some other unidentified people, accusing them of duping him of Rs 9.72 crore by floating a fake tender in the name of the Uttar Pradesh Animal Husbandry Department between March 2017 and 2018.

During the investigation, the role of IPS officer Arvind Sen came up. It has been alleged that the IPS officer had called Bhatia to his office in 2019 and threatened him with dire consequences. Sen was then posted at Crime Branch Criminal Investigation Department (CB-CID), said a police officer. A local court of Lucknow declared Arvind Sen a proclaimed offender two days ago on a police application.