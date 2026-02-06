‘Conduct unbecoming of civil servant’: Chhattisgarh DSP, accused by businessman of causing him Rs 2 crore losses, suspended

A senior police officer said an inquiry was initiated against her following the complaint. (Image source/X)

A Deputy Superintendent of Police posted in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada district was suspended on Thursday, weeks after a businessman accused her of misusing her position and causing him financial losses.

On December 16, businessman Deepak Tondon submitted a written complaint to Chhattisgarh Director General of Police Arun Dev Gautam against Dantewada DSP Kalpana Verma.

In his complaint, Tondon claimed that he was acquainted with DSP Verma, her father and brother for five years. He alleged that the DSP used her influence to cause him financial losses to the tune of Rs 2 crore.

A senior police officer said an inquiry was initiated against her following the complaint. “She was suspended as her conduct as an officer was unbecoming of a civil servant. This includes WhatsApp chats and the sharing of sensitive information that should not have been shared,” said a senior police officer.