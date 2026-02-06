‘Conduct unbecoming of civil servant’: Chhattisgarh DSP, accused by businessman of causing him Rs 2 crore losses, suspended

The suspension order cites ‘concerning’ financial transactions, WhatsApp chats, and ‘misuse of her post’

Written by: Jayprakash S Naidu
2 min readRaipurFeb 6, 2026 08:30 AM IST
‘Conduct unbecoming of civil servant’: Chhattisgarh DSP, accused by businessman of causing him Rs 2 crore losses, suspendedA senior police officer said an inquiry was initiated against her following the complaint. (Image source/X)
A Deputy Superintendent of Police posted in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada district was suspended on Thursday, weeks after a businessman accused her of misusing her position and causing him financial losses.

On December 16, businessman Deepak Tondon submitted a written complaint to Chhattisgarh Director General of Police Arun Dev Gautam against Dantewada DSP Kalpana Verma.

In his complaint, Tondon claimed that he was acquainted with DSP Verma, her father and brother for five years. He alleged that the DSP used her influence to cause him financial losses to the tune of Rs 2 crore.

A senior police officer said an inquiry was initiated against her following the complaint. “She was suspended as her conduct as an officer was unbecoming of a civil servant. This includes WhatsApp chats and the sharing of sensitive information that should not have been shared,” said a senior police officer.

The suspension order of Verma states, “In the preliminary investigation report regarding the complaint received against Ms Kalpana Verma, Deputy Superintendent of Police, District Dantewada, reports have surfaced concerning financial transactions, contradictions between statements given during the investigation and WhatsApp chat facts, obtaining illegal financial gains during duty, misuse of her post, and acquisition of disproportionate assets.”

“The aforementioned acts are in violation of Rule-3 of the Chhattisgarh Civil Services (Conduct) Rules, 1965. Therefore, the State Government hereby suspends Ms Kalpana Verma, Deputy Superintendent of Police, District Dantewada, with immediate effect under Rule-9 of the Chhattisgarh Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1966. During the period of suspension, her headquarters shall be the Police Headquarters, Nava Raipur, Atal Nagar. During the period of suspension, she shall be entitled to a subsistence allowance as per the rules.”

Verma did not respond to calls and text messages from The Indian Express.

