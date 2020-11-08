Conduct outreach; don’t worry about CM face: Shah to Bengal BJP

Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his visit to the Dakshineswar Kali temple near Kolkata on Friday. (Express photo by Partha Paul)

Increasing BJP’s footprint at the grassroots level, ensuring more participation of women and different communities at the local level, and carrying out outreach programmes without worrying about the chief ministerial face: These were some of the key talking points during Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s two closed-door organisational meetings ahead of the 2021 Assembly polls.

During his two-day whirlwind state visit which ended on Friday, the senior BJP leader interacted with various communities, eminent personalities and party workers, and ate lunch with tribal and Matua families.

The BJP won 18 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha election, but the TMC swept three Assembly bypolls later that year. Shah in his public statements exuded confidence that the BJP will win more than 200 of the total 294 seats in the Assembly election.

According to sources, the former BJP president focussed on booth-level organisations and asked to ensure adequate representation of women and different communities during the two closed-door meetings.

The BJP has so far covered around 60,000 of the 79,000 booths in the state.

“We were told to bridge this gap as soon as possible. We were also told that booth committees should be made according to the social structure of the area… We have also seen that in some areas, a 21-member booth committee has only three or four women members. We will put more women in committees,” said a senior leader of the party who attended both meetings.

Referring to Uttar Pradesh where the BJP won the 2017 state polls without the chief ministerial face, Shah told leaders not to worry about the same.

Shah said people’s anger against the TMC government and other factors make it conducive for the BJP to win Bengal. “He said the ground for TMC’s ouster is already there. People are tired of corruption and appeasement politics of the present government,” said the leader quoted above.

