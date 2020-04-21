Conduct more tests, give us more PPEs: West Bengal doctors, nurses write to CM

Health officials conduct rapid antibody testing at a Belgachia high school in Kolkata on Monday. (Express Photo by Partha Paul) Health officials conduct rapid antibody testing at a Belgachia high school in Kolkata on Monday. (Express Photo by Partha Paul)

Several organisations of doctors and nurses have raised an alarm and wrote to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee highlighting the need to conduct more tests and complaining that protocols to handle coronavirus patients were not being followed in state-run hospitals. They also urged the state government to provide more protective gear to health workers.

The letters come close on the heels of several doctors, nurses and health workers being infected of coronavirus and over six state-run hospitals partially sealed.

One of the doctors’ association, Medical Service Centre, highlighted in its letter that screening of patients should be stepped up in all hospitals.

“We have witnessed grave consequences when over 60 doctors, nurses and other health workers at NRS Medical College Hospital were put in quarantine after they came in contact with a Covid-19 patient admitted to the medicine ward. In R G Kar Medical College and Hospital, a number of health personnel were also sent to quarantine. In Calcutta Medical College, the G (gynaecology) and O (obstetrics) departments at Eden building were closed after a post-caesarian mother was found Covid-19 positive. 50 health personnel, including doctors and nurses, were sent to quarantine after one PGT at CNMC (Calcutta National Medical College) was found to be Covid positive. In Howrah State General Hospital, similar incidents happened and this list is increasing by leaps and bounds,” wrote Anshuman Mitra, secretary of West Bengal state committee of Medical Service Centre. However, seven more doctors tested positive at Calcutta Medical College in the last 48 hours, sources said.

The letter, sent to the CM and chief secretary on April 16, added that if the situation continued, then the health system would collapse and the fight against Covid-19 would turn into a nightmare.

According to Mitra, the Health Department had on April 6 issued notifications on admission protocols and setting up of fever clinics.

Echoing the doctors’ concern, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar told The Indian Express, “I am disturbed that doctors nurses and paramedics are subjected to quasi mechanism in their work. Inadequate protective system is in place. The issue with the doctors is hitting headlines even outside the country. The health workers play the most critical role. Doctors testing Covid positive and being quarantined in large numbers and hospitals, one after another, becoming non-functional is not a good sign.”

However, Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha had on Saturday claimed that already 3.75 lakh PPE had been delivered to different hospitals across the state, besides, 2.38 lakh N95 masks, 16.4 lakh normal masks, 7.42 gloves and 79,000 litres of hand sanitisers.

“There are two types of protection. One is to provide protective equipment that we have now delivered enough. The other is that doctor should remain alert. We are trying to completely segregate COVID-19 patients from others and also from as many medical practitioners as possible. Whenever a situation arises, we prepare a quarantine list as per guideline. Initially, the quarantine list used to be bigger, now it has become shorter. We are also telling doctors and other medical practitioners to maintain some precautionary measures to avoid exposure to the infection,” Sinha said.

The Service Doctors’ Forum highlighted the lack of PPE in hospitals and urged the government to asses the exact number of coronavirus cases through extensive testing at the grassroots level.

“Not only Bengal but some other states are also playing down the number of positive cases and deaths. Through a notification on April 7, the state government made sure that hospital authorities should not take any decision regarding staff posting and other issues, including treatment of Covid-19 patients. This is wrong. The government and administration should not interfere with diagnosis, treatment and identifying the cause of death of Covid-19 patients. This creates confusion regarding test results and toll figures,” said Sajal Biswas, general secretary of Service Doctor’s Forum.

Manas Gumta, general secretary of Health Service Doctors, said the state government had already earmarked many hospitals as ‘COVID hospital’. But those facilities were not fully equipped. “In many cases, only one doctor and a nurse are working for 10 to 12 hours in an isolated ward for coronavirus patients, as the hospital has only two to three PPEs. The government’s tendency to hide information is becoming dangerous. This will lead to a complete mess. Till date, no other state made any committee to verify death certificates. This is very unscientific. One patient may have chronic kidney ailment. But the question is, if that patient was not Covid-19 positive, then will he or she have died. The person might have co-morbidity, but the cause of death is obviously Covid-19.”

However, Santanu Sen, Bengal national president, Indian Medical Association, said: “I dont think that, there is any supression of facts. Why will the state government supress the fact? This disease is not occurring due to failure of the state government.” He added, “The state government is preparing the quarantine list as per ICMR guidelines, and initially there was some scarcity of PPE and other protective equipment because no association was not prepared for this disease. But, now there is no scarcity of protective equipment.”

Executive committee member of West Bengal Doctors Forum, Priyabrata Goon, said in many cases when doctors suspected a patient to be coronavirus positive, the hospital authorities sent that person to a general bed. Four to five days later, when it was proved to be a confirmed case, the whole team was sent to quarantine. “Doctors are forced to do their duty without PPEs. The government should also increase the number of tests, in which we are the lowest in India. This is the only way to control the pandemic. The government is also not serious of protecting doctors and nurses. Already 10 doctors and 27 nurses and several other health workers have tested coronavirus positive.”

The main problem is that the quarantine list of suspected patients or their contacts was not being prepared properly, said Parboti Roy, president of Nurses Unity. In many cases, where doctors or nurses had been in contact with a coronavirus positive patient, the administration had forced them to continue work, said Roy.

“After a few days, a nurse or dctor may test positive. Sometines tests are done at a very advanced stage when it becomes difficult to figure out with how many people that person was in touch with. They are saying PPEs are needed only when you are working in a Covid-19 ward. But many who had visited the cardiology department had later tested positive. So, the government should provide PPEs or protection kits to every nurse and doctor,” Roy added.

