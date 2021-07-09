scorecardresearch
Friday, July 09, 2021
Condition of Kalyan Singh better, say hospital officials

By: PTI |
July 9, 2021 12:49:52 pm
Kalyan Singh in hospitalKalyan Singh is undergoing treatment at Sanjay Gandhi Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences. (File Photo)

The condition of former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh, who is admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Sanjay Gandhi Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences in Lucknow, is “better” and showing “consistent improvement”, the hospital said on Friday.

Singh was admitted to the ICU on the evening of July 4 due to an infection and reduced consciousness levels.

“The condition of Kalyan Singh, who is admitted in ICU of Critical Care Medicine (CCM), is better. He is hemodynamically stable. He is showing consistent improvement and his vital parameters are stable,” the hospital said in a statement.

“He is communicative and is being treated by senior faculty of CCM, Cardiology, Neurology, Endocrinology and Nephrology,” it added.

Earlier, Singh was undergoing treatment at Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences here. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spoke to Singh’s grandson to enquire about his health and said countless people across the country are praying for his speedy recovery.

On Thursday, BJP president J P Nadda had visited the hospital and enquired about Singh’s health.

