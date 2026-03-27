‘Condemn unjust, illegal war on Iran’ – Omar seeks PM Modi’s intervention to end West Asia conflict

Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah Friday condemned the “unjust and illegal war imposed on Iran”, urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to use his influence to help end the conflict in the interest of humanity.

“On behalf of myself and my colleagues, I strongly condemn this unjust and illegal war imposed on Iran,” Abdullah said in the J&K Legislative Assembly, expressing condolences over the death of Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, his associates, and others killed in the conflict.

“I also make a sincere appeal to our prime minister to use all available diplomatic channels and relationships to help end this war at the earliest. This will benefit not just us, but humanity as a whole,” he added.

“I don’t think anyone can stand here and support of the way which an unjust and illegal war has been imposed on Iran,’’ he said, adding that “no amount of condemnation would be sufficient to state how Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and his close associates were brutally killed.”

“And most unfortunate above all this is that the attack did not stop there,” Abdullah said, referring to the killing of female students in a school, calling it one of the most horrifying incidents in recent memory. “And what is the objective? (of this war), it is not clear even now,’’ he said.

He further said: “If you listen to the statements of the US President, it seems that even he himself is perhaps not aware as to why this war has been imposed on IranIn the morning, he talks of regime change, in the afternoon he speaks about the Strait of Hormuz and the prices of petroleum products in the evening”.

Without naming the BJP, he said some members argued that the House should not discuss issues not directly affecting the region. “How can they say this does not affect us?’’ Abdullah asked, noting that many students and residents are in Iran.

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“The queues at our petrol pumps today are also affecting us directly,’’ he said, adding that “above all, the pain and anguish felt by our people, I think we all in the House have a right to put forth our views.”

“It is true that by sitting here, we cannot stop the war,” he said, adding that the Centre has repeatedly claimed strong global ties. “I know that they have strong ties with the US, Israel and Iran too,’’ Abdullah said, recalling his tenure as Minister of State for External Affairs in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government.

He said there should be no objection if the House collectively appeals to the prime minister to use diplomatic channels to help end the war so that “the suffering of the people there may end and Iran may once again engage peacefully with the world.”

His remarks followed persistent demands from National Conference and other non-BJP members, especially Tanvir Sadiq, that the chief minister speak on the issue.

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BJP legislators maintained that the Iran crisis, being an international issue, does not fall within the House’s domain.

As the Speaker allowed the chief minister to speak, Abdullah said, “the House is not united on this issue” and suggested a discussion to allow differing views.

After hearing members from both sides, the Speaker requested him to make a statement, noting that Parliament has done the same.

Meanwhile, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti criticised Abdullah for taking nearly a month to unequivocally condemn Israel’s attack on Iran.

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In a post on X, she said, “How disheartening that it took our chief minister, the only Muslim CM of India’s only Muslim majority state, an entire month to unequivocally condemn Israel’s dastardly attack on Iran.”

She added that even the Punjab Assembly “acted swiftly”, becoming the first legislature to pass a resolution condemning the attack and expressing solidarity with Iran, while the J&K government showed “no such urgency or genuine concern.”