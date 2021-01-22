Concrete houses for all homeless farmers, labourers if re-elected: CM Palaniswami

THE AIADMK government will build concrete houses for all homeless farmers, labourers and the poor if it returns to power in the upcoming elections, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami announced on Thursday during a roadshow in northern Tamil Nadu.

Addressing party cadres at Cheyyar near Chengalpet, he also said that his government is in the process of collecting data about crop damage in the recent heavy rainfall and promised that relief will be given to the farmers soon after the process is completed.

“Farmers, labourers and poor people who are homeless in rural areas will get concrete houses, it is our key promise. Our farmers and working class population should be living with dignity. From rural areas to cities, all those who are homeless will get concrete houses,” he said.

Palaniswami’s speeches during the rally that covered several towns, including Thiruporur and Cheyyar, mainly targeted the opposition DMK and its chief M K Stalin’s gram sabha model campaign programmes.

Terming most of the DMK accusations against the AIADMK as “uncivilised”, Palaniswami also targeted the DMK chief’s son Udhayanidhi Stalin, who heads the opposition party’s youth wing. He said: “Udhayanidhi Stalin is threatening police officers in public. What will happen if such people come to power in this state?”

In the recent past, Palaniswami, while mostly targeting DMK’s first family, has been making repeated statements about his own humble background, saying he studied in government schools unlike his political arch-rival Stalin, son of late M Karunanidhi.

On Thursday, he asked if Karunanidhi ever travelled to Delhi for the cause of Tamil Nadu or Tamil people. “All his trips to Delhi were made to ensure power and position for his son and daughter and his close relatives…,” he said. “You see, every other DMK leader is a multimillionaire. And DMK is a corporate firm, not a political party,” he added.

The Chief Minister also defended Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam.

Referring to “false accusations” being raised against Panneerselvam at Stalin’s events, Palaniswami lauded his deputy as a leader “who spent his own money to bring back about 400 stranded Muslims at the beginning of Covid outbreak from Delhi on trains”. “And he [Panneerselvam] ensured their well-being and treatment after reaching Chennai,” the Chief Minister said.