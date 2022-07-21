Concession for senior citizens on trains not desirable: Govt

July 21, 2022 12:52:03 am
More than two years after stopping it citing Covid-related restrictions, the government on Wednesday said restarting concessions to senior citizens on train tickets “is not desirable”.
Replying to a question in Lok Sabha, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said in a written reply that the cost of granting concessions weighs heavily on the Railways. “…Hence, extending the scope of concessions to all categories of passengers including senior citizens is not desirable,” he said.
Ahead of the nationwide lockdown in 2020, the Railways had discontinued the up-to 50 per cent concession previously allowed to senior citizens. Officials had said it was meant to discourage non-essential travel by elders who were deemed more vulnerable to Covid. The Railways had also discontinued concessions to sportspersons, which the minister indicated was not going to be brought back.
“These (financial losses due to concessions) have long term impact on the financial health of the Railways,” Vaishnaw said, submitting data that the Railways suffered a loss of Rs 1,667 crore in 2019-20 on account of revenue foregone thanks to concessions to senior citizens.
Subscriber Only Stories
Backing its decision, the government also said that in 2019-20, around 22 lakh senior citizens had chosen to opt out of concession travel.
The government also informed Lok Sabha that train fares of most of classes were “very low” and that the Railways bears 50 per cent of the cost of travel on an average for all passengers.
“Apart from this, different classes 1st AC, 2nd AC, 3rd AC, AC Chair Car, Sleeper Class, Second Class Reserved/Unreserved, etc are available on different fare structures for the use of passengers including senior citizens who can travel as per their preferences,” the written reply said.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Who is a gold digger, the derogatory expression used to describe certain kind of greedy woman?
Who is Ranil Wickremesinghe, Sri Lanka's new President?Premium
Why you should read ‘Twiplomacy’ or ‘Citizens and Aliens’Premium
What are tetrapods, and did their removal cause 'unusual vibrations' along Mumbai's Marine Drive?
Latest News
Opposition, govt trade charges as protests over price rise, GST stall House proceedings
Bombay HC restrains BMC from acting against ex-employees staying in staff quarters, asks it to finish inquiry first
Leopard run over by truck in Junagadh
SC nod to 27% quota for OBCs in local body polls
Patidar leaders meet Bhupendra Patel: Withdrawal of 2015 agitation cases, job to kin of deceased raised
Don’t be misled by those giving free revdis, we don’t want a Lanka out of Gujarat: CR Paatil
Granting bail to an influential person like Setalvad a matter of concern, court told
Mumbai Youth Congress opposes naming of new MU hostel after Savarkar
Aaditya Thackeray to now hold rallies outside Mumbai to revive support, first stop Thane
CWG 2022: Weightlifter Popy overcomes tough childhood to aim for a medal at Birmingham
Sanjay Raut skips ED appearance, summoned again on July 27
Maharashtra: Congress to launch statewide protest against ED summons to Sonia Gandhi