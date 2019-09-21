Concerns of All-India services officers raised with govt: DGP

Days after All India Service Officers of the Jammu and Kashmir cadre raised concerns over the merger of their cadre with the Arunachal Goa Mizoram and Union Territories (AGMUT) cadre, J&K Police Director General Dilbag Singh told The Indian Express that the apprehensions of the officers have been raised with the state administration.

“We are conscious of the fact that officers from the services have raised these concerns. We have shared our concerns with the state government and I am sure they will be shared with the Centre as well through the competent authority,” Singh told The Indian Express.

Underscoring that there is nothing to worry about, the DGP said, “It will take some time, we have not reached that milestone yet. Whatever implications there are of the J&K reorganisation Act, we have already worked out our responses and shared that with the government. I think they are working on it.”

Earlier this week, officers from the IAS, IPS and the IFS met Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam at his residence to apprise him of their concerns with regard to “a possible merger of the cadre with the AGMUT cadre or postings to ‘any’ third cadre”.

At least ten members from the three services told the Chief Secretary that there is speculation with regard to officers from the cadre being moved out of state with the creation of two Union Territories and the scrapping of the special status.