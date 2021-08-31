Concerned over Gaza escalation, need to address causes: India

India on Monday expressed concern over the escalation at the Gaza Strip and called for restraint on the part of all parties saying they should refrain from acts that could worsen the security situation of the region.

Speaking at the UN Security Council meeting in New York on the Middle East Peace Process, including the Palestine Question, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla also expressed hope for early commencement of high-level negotiations between Israel and Palestine.

“We are concerned by the recent escalation in the Gaza Strip, which once again underscores the fragility of the ceasefire and the urgent need for addressing the underlying causes that have triggered the escalation,” said Shringla, who chaired the UNSC meeting as president of the Security Council for the month of August.