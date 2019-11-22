Concerned over absenteeism in Parliamentary panels, Naidu to write to leaders

Following the controversy over 25 of 29 MPs skipping the meeting of the Parliamentary standing committee that was to discuss pollution, Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu is all set to write to the leaders of all political parties to ensure that their members attend the various committees of which they are a part, regularly.

Advertising

Sources say that Naidu has been concerned about absenteeism in Parliamentary panels for some time now. In fact, on Thursday, when the House referred the Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill to the Select Committee, he wondered how many MPs had attended meetings of the department-related parliamentary standing committee on health and family welfare during the time when the Bill was being scrutinised by that committee.

He has also reportedly received information about low attendance in meetings of several other committees and is now in the mood to start enforcing an existing rule which says that if a member skips two successive meetings of a Parliamentary committee without the permission of the Rajya Sabha chairman, his/her membership of that committee would automatically stand cancelled.

“The rule exists but has never been enforced as a matter of courtesy to members. However, given how every Bill is being contested and demands are being made for reference to committees, sometimes to more than one committee like in case of the Surrogacy Bill, the chairman feels that there is a need to ensure that committees are a serious exercise in legislative scrutiny and not just a delaying tactic. That is why he plans to write to the party leaders and will also inform members that staying regularly absent from meetings will not be viewed lightly. Absence will only be condoned if the Chairman permits it,” said a source in the Rajya Sabha secretariat.

Advertising

Naidu, it is reliably learnt is also unhappy about the practice of MPs submitting notices under Rule 267 (suspension of rules) to be given a chance to speak during the Zero Hour which is from 11 am to 12 noon every morning.

Ordinarily, Zero Hour notices are submitted well in advance and members get three minutes to present their issue of urgent public importance with the permission of the Chair. Rule 267 lays down: “Any member, may, with the consent of the Chairman, move that any rule may be suspended in its application to a motion related to the business listed before the Council of that day and if the motion is carried, the rule in question shall be suspended for the time being: Provided further that this rule shall not apply where specific provision already exists for suspension of a rule under a particular chapter of the Rules.”

This provision for suspension of rules is innovatively used almost every day. In fact on Tuesday, when some Bills were being withdrawn in the House, Trinamool MP Santanu Sen even used Rule 267 to raise a Point of Order as it is essential to mention the rule whose violation is being brought to the notice of the Chair by a point of order.

“The Chairman will not encourage this practice of 267 notices. That has been in principle decided and will be enforced from now on,” said a source.