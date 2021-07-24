‘Concerned govt agencies being used to suppress journalism’

“This is all the more disturbing given the recent media reports on the wide spread surveillance of journalists and civil society activists using the Pegasus software,” it said in a statement.

A day after the Income Tax Department raided the premises of media group Dainik Bhaskar as well as Uttar Pradesh-based TV channel Bharat Samachar, the Editors Guild of India Friday expressed concern over government agencies being “used as a coercive tool” to “suppress free and independent journalism”.

Dainik Bhaskar had carried multiple critical reports on the government’s handling of the pandemic. The Editors Guild said it “brought to fore the gross mismanagement by government authorities and the immense loss of human lives”.