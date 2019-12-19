Concern over excessive force: UN seeks restraint

On the CAA, the spokespeson said he would refer to the “very strong words” from Human Rights High Commissioner Michelle Bachelet, who had said last week that it was “fundamentally discriminatory in nature” and would “undermine the commitment to equality”. On the CAA, the spokespeson said he would refer to the “very strong words” from Human Rights High Commissioner Michelle Bachelet, who had said last week that it was “fundamentally discriminatory in nature” and would “undermine the commitment to equality”.

ADDING TO the diplomatic fallout of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed concern over the violence and “alleged use of excessive force” during protests against the new law.

Responding Wednesday in Delhi to a question on the protests at Jamia Millia Islamia, Stephane Dujarric, the UN chief’s spokesperson, said: “We very much call for restraint and urge full respect for the rights of freedom of opinion and expression and peaceful assembly.”

On the CAA, the spokespeson said he would refer to the “very strong words” from Human Rights High Commissioner Michelle Bachelet, who had said last week that it was “fundamentally discriminatory in nature” and would “undermine the commitment to equality”.

The latest UN reaction comes a day after Washington asked Indian authorities to “protect and respect the right of peaceful assembly”, four days after it urged India to “protect the rights of its religious minorities” in keeping with its “Constitution and democratic values”.

