scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, August 05, 2022

Compulsory voting is against principles of democracy: MoS

Baghel said he agreed with the sentiment of the members on compulsory voting, but it was not practical to penalise people for not exercising their franchise.

Written by Harikishan Sharma | New Delhi |
August 6, 2022 3:12:54 am
S P Singh Baghel, compulsory voting, Compulsory Voting Bill, Gujarat Assembly, Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsBaghel mentioned that the Gujarat Assembly had passed a resolution making voting compulsory, but it was stayed by the High Court.

Observing that voting is a right, not a duty, Minister of State for Law and Justice S P Singh Baghel said on Friday that the idea of compulsory voting is against principles of democracy.

Replying to a debate on the Compulsory Voting Bill that was introduced by BJP member Janardhan Singh ‘Sigriwal’ in 2019, Baghel said that if some people are not eager to cast their votes, they cannot be forced to do so.

Baghel mentioned that the Gujarat Assembly had passed a resolution making voting compulsory, but it was stayed by the High Court.

He said he agreed with the sentiment of the members on compulsory voting, but it was not practical to penalise people for not exercising their franchise.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 5, 2022: Why you should read ‘Family Courts’ or ‘Medical ...Premium
UPSC Key-August 5, 2022: Why you should read ‘Family Courts’ or ‘Medical ...
Explained: What is Taiwan’s ‘porcupine strategy’ to pro...Premium
Explained: What is Taiwan’s ‘porcupine strategy’ to pro...
‘We are being culturally, technologically driven towards anxiety-in...Premium
‘We are being culturally, technologically driven towards anxiety-in...
J&K sees fall in militant attacks, but shift in recruitment strategy ...Premium
J&K sees fall in militant attacks, but shift in recruitment strategy ...

Baghel said that several countries across the globe, including Philippines, Spain, Singapore, Thailand, Turkey, Uruguay, Venezuela, Bulgaria and Chile tried this experiment of compulsory voting but they soon realised that it led to some disparities that were damaging.

More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

During his speech, Baghel hit out at the Congress party, saying it could not attract people to the polling booths. He said voting increased by 8.4 per cent in 2014 as compared to 2009 as people wanted to see Narendra Modi as their Prime Minister.

Voter turnout in the last Lok Sabha election was the highest-ever at 66.11 per cent, he said.

Urging Sigriwal to withdraw the Bill, Baghel said that B S Rawat in 2004 and J P Agarwal in 2009, too, had introduced such a Private Member’s Bill, but they later withdrew.

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

Sigriwal then withdrew the Bill. The Bill had proposed a provision to provide a list of eligible voters who did not turn out for voting.

Earlier in the day, several Private Member’s Bills including one on the Agnipath Scheme by RSP member N K Premachandran were introduced in Lok Sabha. However, BJP member Ravi Kishan’s Bill on population control could not be introduced as he was not present in the House.

BJD member Bhartruhari Mahtab, who was in the Chair, said, “Many members are not present in the House. Otherwise, there were 171 Bills that were to be introduced.”

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 06-08-2022 at 03:12:54 am
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Most Popular

1

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 8 India Live Updates: Easy wins for Bajrang and Deepak

2

When Tabu was confronted about Nagarjuna dating rumours by Karan Johar, said she cannot put a label, gave him a 9 on 'sex appeal'

3

Darlings movie review: Alia Bhatt raises the bar for movies with meaning

4

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 8 India Live Updates: Easy wins for Bajrang and Deepak

5

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 8 India Live Updates: Gold for Bajrang, Silver for Anshu, Deepak and Sakshi also into Wrestling finals

Featured Stories

Why India needs to stop participating in Commonwealth Games
Why India needs to stop participating in Commonwealth Games
Who needs media in New India?
Who needs media in New India?
Explained: How will IndiGo's three-door disembarkation process work; how ...
Explained: How will IndiGo's three-door disembarkation process work; how ...
Explained: What are live-fire exercises, recently conducted by China?
Explained: What are live-fire exercises, recently conducted by China?
Dhankhar set to be elected as Vice-President, numbers firmly against Alva...
Dhankhar set to be elected as Vice-President, numbers firmly against Alva...
Black is the new black
Black is the new black
CWG: Wrestler Bajrang wins gold, Anshu settles for silver
LIVE UPDATES

CWG: Wrestler Bajrang wins gold, Anshu settles for silver

Congress chooses black to fight back, like others before it

Congress chooses black to fight back, like others before it

Why India needs to stop participating in CWG
Opinion

Why India needs to stop participating in CWG

Why you should read ‘Family Courts’ or ‘Medical Tourism’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Family Courts’ or ‘Medical Tourism’

Premium
Mamata meets Modi, seeks release of dues under Central schemes

Mamata meets Modi, seeks release of dues under Central schemes

SC grants shield from arrest to Zee News editor

SC grants shield from arrest to Zee News editor

ED freezes crypto exchange WazirX's bank assets worth Rs 65 cr

ED freezes crypto exchange WazirX's bank assets worth Rs 65 cr

'We are being culturally driven towards anxiety-inducing elements of identity': Mohsin Hamid

'We are being culturally driven towards anxiety-inducing elements of identity': Mohsin Hamid

Premium
Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 05: Latest News
Advertisement