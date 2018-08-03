‘Completely dissatisfied’ with Home Minister’s statement, Trinamool Congress to intensify protests against NRC

Rajnath Singh at the Parliament in New Delhi. (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey) Rajnath Singh at the Parliament in New Delhi. (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) today said it plans to intensify the protests against the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam, asserting that the Union home minister’s statement accusing TMC leaders of creating an “unruly situation” at the Silchar airport was “dissatisfactory”. TMC leaders are expected to meet over the weekend to finalise a plan of action for the coming week.

“The statement of Home Minister Rajnath Singh is completely unacceptable. We expected that the Centre will intimate us on its own and take appropriate action. Nothing was done. We are completely dissatisfied with his statement. Over the weekend, we are going to chalk out our plan of action for Monday,” a senior TMC leader said.

Meanwhile, senior members of the TMC have been called back to Kolkata, where the party will observe “black day” on Saturday and Sunday.

An eight-member TMC delegation were stopped at the Silchar airport when they tried to enter Assam's Cachar district on Thursday.

According to a TMC source, the party is likely to meet members of the delegation, which had gone to Silchar, over the weekend to assess the situation and may intensify protests inside and outside Parliament on Monday. The party today staged protests in both Houses of Parliament over the detention of some of its leaders in Assam’s Silchar yesterday, over which the Lok Sabha was adjourned briefly.

Though TMC members had demanded a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Singh stated in the Lower House that since there were prohibitory orders in Assam, state officials had “requested” TMC leaders to return from the airport itself. The party had moved Privilege Motions in both Houses of Parliament against the director general of police and the chief secretary of Assam regarding the issue.

While in the Rajya Sabha, the notice of Privilege Motion given by TMC member Santanu Sen was being examined, the motion moved in the Lok Sabha by Saugata Roy was rejected. The Speaker, however, had allowed TMC member Kalyan Banerjee to speak on the issue.

