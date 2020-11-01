Complete shutdown in Kashmir over new land laws

At Lal Chowk in Srinagar on Saturday. (Express photo by Shuaib Masoodi)

Following a call by separatist conglomerate Hurriyat Conference, the Kashmir valley on Saturday observed a complete shutdown against the new land laws allowing any Indian citizen to purchase land in Jammu and Kashmir.

In Srinagar, all business establishments remained closed, attendance in government offices was thin with public transport off the roads and few private vehicles on the roads.

Shutdown was also observed in all the major towns of North Kashmir, including Sopore, Baramulla, Kupwara, Handwara and Bandipore. While most of the business establishments remained closed, fewer vehicles plied on the roads. A complete shutdown was also observed in the towns of South Kashmir, including Shopian, Kulgam, Anantnag, Pulwama and Pampore where shops remained shut and public transport was off the roads.

This was the first shutdown call by separatists since August 5 last year when the Centre decided to scrap J&K’s special status and bifurcate it into Union territories.

The new land laws have triggered fears that the Centre wants to change the demography of the erstwhile state. The amendments have triggered anger in the valley with parties across the spectrum, except BJP, vowing to fight against the new laws.

