Complete lockdown in Puducherry this weekend

Amid the surge in COVID-19 cases, Puducherry Lieutenant governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan has announced a complete lockdown in the Union Territory from April 23 (Friday) night till April 26 (Monday) morning.

The lockdown is imposed apart from the night curfew the Union Territory is following since yesterday (Tuesday).

Restaurants, food courts, and tea shops have been permitted to operate till 8 pm with 50 per cent capacity and take away is allowed till 10 pm.

Starting Monday, all shops and other establishments have been allowed to operate till 2 pm only. As per the letter issued by the Lieutenant governor, the restrictions will be in place till the situation is brought under control. The Beach Road will be closed post 5 pm on all days.

As per the latest reports, a total of 470 new COVID-19 cases reported in Puducherry, 70 in Karaikal, 41 in Yanam, and 38 in Mahe. A total of 38530 COVID-19 cases reported in Puducherry till date.

A total of 20 areas have been identified as containment zones. As per the instructions by the All India Medical Council, based on the number of COVID-19 cases, they have been differentiated into Red, Orange, and Yellow and thoroughly monitored. Tamilisai urged everyone to wear masks and follow other safety precautions said strict action will be initiated against those who fail to adhere to the COVID-19 guidelines.

As of April 20, a total of 2428 bed facilities have been set up for COVID-19 treatment and 1398 of them are vacant. From today (Wednesday), masks and sanitizers would be sold at subsidized prices through cooperative milk parlous.