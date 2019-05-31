Complete list of PM Narendra Modi’s Council of Ministers with portfolios

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi was sworn in along with a 57-member Council of Ministers, portfolios for ministers are likely to be announced Friday.

Prime Minister Modi clearly signalled his political weight in the government by placing Amit Shah as the second most senior in the ministerial pecking order just after Rajnath Singh, the Home Minister in the previous government.

The new Council of Ministers has 24 Cabinet ministers, 9 Ministers of State with independent charge and 24 Ministers of State. There are a total of 24 new faces — seven hold Cabinet rank, one Minister of State (independent charge) and 16 Ministers of State.

The Council of Ministers, who were administered the oath of office by President Ram Nath Kovind in the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan Thursday evening, included his trusted lieutenant and BJP president Amit Shah and a surprise entrant, former Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar, as Cabinet ministers.

Former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj found no place in the new government, as did 36 others from the previous Council of Ministers. Among those excluded are Suresh Prabhu, Maneka Gandhi, Uma Bharti, Mahesh Sharma, Radha Mohan Singh, Rajyavardhan Rathore, Jayant Sinha, Jual Oram and Ram Kripal Yadav.

Here is the complete list of portfolios of the Union Council of Ministers