Toggle Menu
Complete list of PM Narendra Modi’s Council of Ministers with portfolioshttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/complete-list-portfolios-ministers-pm-narendra-modi-government-bjp-5757589/

Complete list of PM Narendra Modi’s Council of Ministers with portfolios

Union Council of Ministers with portfolios: PM Modi clearly signalled his political weight in the government by placing Amit Shah as second most senior in the ministerial pecking order just after Rajnath Singh.

Complete list modi ministry, complete list modi cabinet, complete list narendra modi cabinet, modi cabinet portfolios
PM Narendra Modi’s Council of Ministers with portfolios — complete list: Modi was sworn in along with a 57-member Council of Ministers. (Express Photo by Neeraj Priyadarshi)

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi was sworn in along with a 57-member Council of Ministers, portfolios for ministers are likely to be announced Friday.

Prime Minister Modi clearly signalled his political weight in the government by placing Amit Shah as the second most senior in the ministerial pecking order just after Rajnath Singh, the Home Minister in the previous government.

The new Council of Ministers has 24 Cabinet ministers, 9 Ministers of State with independent charge and 24 Ministers of State. There are a total of 24 new faces — seven hold Cabinet rank, one Minister of State (independent charge) and 16 Ministers of State.

The Council of Ministers, who were administered the oath of office by President Ram Nath Kovind in the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan Thursday evening, included his trusted lieutenant and BJP president Amit Shah and a surprise entrant, former Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar, as Cabinet ministers.

Advertising

Former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj found no place in the new government, as did 36 others from the previous Council of Ministers. Among those excluded are Suresh Prabhu, Maneka Gandhi, Uma Bharti, Mahesh Sharma, Radha Mohan Singh, Rajyavardhan Rathore, Jayant Sinha, Jual Oram and Ram Kripal Yadav.

Here is the complete list of portfolios of the Union Council of Ministers

Union Cabinet Portfolio
Narendra Modi
Rajnath Singh
Amit Shah
Nitin Gadkari
D. V. Sadananda Gowda
Nirmala Sitharaman
Ramvilas Paswan
Narendra Singh Tomar
Ravi Shankar Prasad
Harsimrat Kaur Badal
Thaawar Chand Gehlot
Dr. S Jaishankar
Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’
Arjun Munda
Smriti Zubin Irani
Dr. Harsh Vardhan
Prakash Javadekar
Piyush Goyal
Dharmendra Pradhan
Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
Pralhad Joshi
Dr. Mahendra Nath Pandey
Arvind Sawant
Giriraj Singh
Gajendra Singh Shekhawat
Ministers of State (Independent Charge)
Santosh Kumar Gangwar
Rao Inderjit Singh
Shripad Yesso Naik
Dr. Jitendra Singh
Kiren Rijiju
Prahalad Singh Patel
Raj Kumar Singh
Hardeep Singh Puri
Mansukh L. Mandaviya
Ministers of State
Faggansingh Kulaste
Ashwini Kumar Choubey
Arjun Ram Meghwal
General (Retd.) V. K. Singh
Krishan Pal
Danve Raosaheb Dadarao
G. Kishan Reddy
Parshottam Rupala
Ramdas Athawale
Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti
Babul Supriyo
Sanjeev Kumar Balyan
Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao
Anurag Singh Thakur
Angadi Suresh Channabasappa
Nityanand Rai
Rattan Lal Kataria
V. Muraleedharan
Renuka Singh Saruta
Som Parkash
Rameswar Teli
Pratap Chandra Sarangi
Kailash Choudhary
Debasree Chaudhuri

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Kargil: NC, Congress part ways from local governance arrangement, PDP comes in
2 Shopian: Encounter underway between security forces and militants
3 Modi 2.024: Full list of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Council of Ministers