Complete chaos in Northeast, where’s govt: Congress

The Northeast is seeing a complete breakdown of law and order in the Northeast on the watch of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, the Congress alleged on Wednesday.

The party’s chief spokesman Randeep Singh Surjewala referred to the Assam-Mizoram border tensions, the situation in Meghalaya and alleged Chinese intrusion in Arunachal Pradesh.

“Chaos prevails and complete breakdown of law and order and Constitutional machinery in North East under the watch of PM and HM,” Surjewala said on Twitter.

“Assam-Mizoram clash-police firing continues. 7 died earlier. War like hostilities between two States ruled by BJP-NDA. Miscreants attack the convoy of Meghalaya Governor. Militants were firing through streets. Home Minister of the state has resigned. China intruding into Arunachal. Where is the Modi Government,” he said.

Curfew was imposed in Shillong and mobile internet services withdrawn in at least four districts as vandalism and arson rocked the Meghalaya capital and nearby areas on Independence Day during the funeral procession of a former militant, who was killed in a recent police encounter.