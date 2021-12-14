Complaint against Mamata for ‘insulting national anthem’

December 14, 2021 8:15:16 pm
A BJP member has filed a complaint before a magistrate’s court against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee seeking an FIR against her for allegedly insulting the national anthem.
The complaint alleged that Banerjee, while attending a function in Mumbai on December 1, sang the first two verses of the national anthem in a sitting position, then stood up and sang two more verses and then ‘abruptly stopped’.
The complaint alleges that an offence under the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971, has been committed by her. The complainant has alleged that despite him submitting a complaint to the police, no FIR was filed. It sought directions from court for registration of FIR against her.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-