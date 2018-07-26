Complaint lodged against Swami Agnivesh, his supporters for allegedly assaulting BJYM activists

On the same day, Agnivesh was allegedly slapped, kicked around and verbally abused here by a mob, which he said belonged to BJP-affiliated youth groups who accused him of speaking against Hindus. On the same day, Agnivesh was allegedly slapped, kicked around and verbally abused here by a mob, which he said belonged to BJP-affiliated youth groups who accused him of speaking against Hindus.

A BJP Mahila Morcha leader in Jharkhand has lodged a police complaint alleging that social activist Swami Agnivesh’s supporters had assaulted BJYM activists at Pakur on July 17, a police officer said today. On the same day, Agnivesh was allegedly slapped, kicked around and verbally abused here by a mob, which he said belonged to BJP-affiliated youth groups who accused him of speaking against Hindus.

According to the police, the complaint against Agnivesh and his supporters had been filed by Shila Alizabeth Hembrom alias Shila Rani Hembrom, general secretary of the BJP Mahila Morcha Jharkhand, at the Pakur town police station on the day of the incident.

In her complaint, Hembrom stated that the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) activists had gathered in front of the hotel where Agnivesh had put in Pakur town. When the activists were showing black flags peacefully, his supporters laced with bows, arrow, lathis and other lethal weapons attacked them.

Several BJYM activists had suffered injuries in the incident, the complaint said.

