FIR against Kamal Haasan for ‘Hindu terrorist’ remark

An FIR was registered against actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan in Tamil Nadu’s Aravakurichi on Tuesday for his “free India’s first extremist was a Hindu” statement, PTI reported.

The case was registered under Sections 153A and 295A of the Indian Penal Code, which deal with ‘outraging religious feelings’ and ‘promoting enmity between different groups’, respectively, police said.

A release from the Karur district police also warned of stringent action against those inciting violence in the name of religion, caste, language and race.

Haasan, the president of the Makkal Needhi Maiam, in an election campaign in Tamil Nadu had on Sunday said independent India’s first “extremist was a Hindu”– Nathuram Godse who killed Mahatma Gandhi.

The remarks drew condemnation from BJP and the AIADMK, although Haasan found support in Congress and Dravidar Kazhagam.

A complaint was also filed against Haasan in a Delhi court seeking his prosecution for allegedly hurting religious sentiments by terming Nathuram Godse, who had killed Mahatma Gandhi, a “Hindu terrorist”.

The matter is likely to be listed before a Metropolitan Magistrate on May 16.

The complainant has sought Haasan’s prosecution for alleged offences punishable under Indian Penal Code sections 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion, race, language etc) and 295-A (outrage religious feelings by insulting religion etc).

The petition said he had made the comment while speaking at an election rally for his party candidate in the Aravakurichi assembly constituency, where bypolls will be held on May 19.

(With PTI Inputs)