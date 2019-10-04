MP school play shows Nathuram Godse in RSS uniform, complaint filed

A private school in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur has earned the wrath of a right-wing organisation for portraying the character of Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse in a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) uniform during a play.

On Wednesday, the junior students of Small Wonders Senior Secondary School, Jabalpur, had staged a short play on the occasion of Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary. The play showed a boy in RSS uniform pointing a pistol at another boy dressed as Gandhi.

Identifying himself as a RSS worker, Yatindra Upadhyay filed a complaint with Lordganj Police, saying the play had defamed the right-wing organisation. He argued that neither was Godse associated with the organisation nor did the RSS have anything to do with the assassination.

However, the school management chose to defame the right-wing organisation by making a student wear a RSS uniform, the complainant said.

City Superintendent of Police Deepak Mishra said a non-cognisable report (NCR) under section 500 (punishment for defamation) of the IPC was handed over to the cops. He added that such complaints do not require the police to investigate and that the complainant will have to approach a court over it.

A police vehicle was sent after a few right-wing supporters gathered near the school. However, no disturbance was reported.

Sensing trouble, the school management had issued an apology on Facebook and said the mistake was inadvertent.

“It was a silent play staged by the students of junior classes. It was a mistake to show Nathuram Godse in RSS uniform. It was a mistake and there was no malice or political ideology behind it. Godse had nothing to do with RSS. We are sorry for the mistake committed inadvertently,” the apology read.

Taking note of the apology on Facebook, Upadhyay said the organisation is yet to decide about approaching the court.