The Delhi Police’s Special Cell is looking into a complaint filed against Jammu and Kashmir People’s Movement leader Shehla Rashid by a Supreme Court lawyer accusing her of spreading fake news with the intention to malign the image of Indian Army.

In his complaint to Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik on Monday, Alakh Alok Srivastava said the allegations made by the former JNU student leader in her tweets against the Army in Kashmir are “absolutely false and concocted”.