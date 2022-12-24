scorecardresearch
Complaint against Rahul in UP court for Savarkar comments

In an order on Friday, additional chief judicial magistrate A K Srivastava directed complainant Nripendra Pandey to produce evidence under section 200 of CrPC

Pandey had filed the application under section 156(3) of CrPC seeking registration of FIR against Gandhi but the court refused to direct the police to probe into the matter and further registered it as a complaint case. (AICC via PTI)

A complaint has been registered in a court here against former Congress president Rahul Gandhi for making alleged derogatory remarks against Vinayak Damodar Savarkar in Maharashtra recently.

In an order on Friday, additional chief judicial magistrate A K Srivastava directed complainant Nripendra Pandey to produce evidence under section 200 of CrPC. Once he examines himself and his witnesses under section 202 of CrPC, the court would decide whether or not to take cognizance of offences and issue summons to Gandhi.

The court fixed January 9 as the next date of hearing.

Pandey had filed the application under section 156(3) of CrPC seeking registration of FIR against Gandhi but the court refused to direct the police to probe into the matter and further registered it as a complaint case.
Pandey claimed Gandhi made insulting statements against Savarkar.

