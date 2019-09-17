Complaint against NDRI chief after bovine deaths

An animal rights activist on Monday filed a police complaint against the director of National Dairy Research Institute (NDRI), stating that atleast 75 cows and buffaloes died mysteriously at the Haryana-based institute.

Preliminary investigations indicate they were given toxic feed.

While a team from the Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI), Bareilly, arrived in Karnal Monday and initiated an investigation, animal rights activist Naresh Kadyan has filed a police complaint against NDRI Director Dr R B Singh, alleging that the director and other officials buried the animals without conducting a postmortem and “hushed up” the matter.

Singh could not be reached for a comment.

“As many as 75 cows and buffaloes died due to poisonous feed and were buried without a post-mortem on the premises of NDRI. It began about a week ago when three buffaloes died and the NDRI claimed the deaths were a result of snakebite and buried them without postmortem,” said Kadyan.

An IVRI team member said, “Our team was called by NDRI. Prima facie it appears that the deaths were caused by toxic feed that was purchased by the institute around 10 days ago.”

Karnal SP Surinder Singh Bhoria said, “We have received an online complaint against the NDRI director on charges of criminal conspiracy and under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption and Cow Slaughter Acts.”