Complaint against Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Sacred Games producer for insulting Rajiv Gandhi

Days after its release, Netflix’s first Indian original series- “Sacred Games” has come under legal trouble as a complaint has been filed against actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and the producer for insulting former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi in the show. The complaint has been filed by Kolkata-based Congress supporter Rajiv Sinha who has accused the makers of using a cuss word when referring to Gandhi, and also ‘misrepresenting facts during his regime. The Congress supporter also mentioned Netflix in his complaint.

Sinha also alleges that the serial has crossed all limits of decency and has taken Indian Film industry to a new low.

The series, based on a novel of the same name by Vikram Chandra has already earned excellent review from critics and the audience. Directors Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane have been praised for their extraordinary efforts at transforming the novel into web series.

The eight-part series revolves around an honest but ‘underperforming’ inspector Sartaj Singh (Saif Ali Khan) of the Mumbai Police, who is constantly at loggerheads with his superiors as he refuses to toe the line. All things change for Singh after a proverbial late-night phone call from ‘God’ himself — the elusive showrunner of the mafia G-Company — Ganesh Gaitonde (Nawazuddin Siddiqui, very much in his comfort but repetitive zone). And that’s how the game begins.

