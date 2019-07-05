Competition, modern lifestyle blamed as Rajya Sabha debates drug abuse

Unhealthy competition, modern lifestyle, neoliberal society, and the cycle of physical and mental abuse were some of the reasons mentioned in Rajya Sabha on Thursday as to why children as young as 8 years old are becoming drug addicts. Lawmakers said the solution lies in a national policy and it needs to go beyond framing of laws.

The discussion was prompted by a Call to Attention by BJP MP R K Sinha on the situation arising out of reports of increasing drug addiction among school children in the country.

Sinha alleged a “conspiracy to change the character of the nation” behind the increasing drug addiction among children and said that according to a report prepared by Delhi Municipal Corporation, 16 per cent of students in municipal schools are addicted to some substance.

D Raja of the CPI asked for government’s intervention on two levels — preventing availability of drugs and “an awareness campaign at a social level”.

Manoj Kumar Jha of the RJD said a “societal narrative” is required to combat the problem.