Compensation may leave states with insufficient funds: Govt to SC

The government pointed out that public health is a state subject under the 7th Schedule of the Constitution and that the combined 2021-22 funds for 12 notified disasters for SDRFs for all states is Rs 22,184 crore.

The Centre has told the Supreme Court that more than 3.86 lakh people have died due to Covid-19 in the country, and if a compensation of Rs 4 lakh is paid to the kin of each, it “may possibly” consume the entire amount of the State Disaster Relief Fund (SDRF), leaving the states with insufficient funds for organising a response to the pandemic, for provision of various essential supplies, or to take care of other disasters like cyclones, floods, etc.

The Centre’s submission came in response to a plea seeking ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of all those who succumbed to the virus.

In an affidavit filed in the top court, the government also said that a “broader approach, which involves health interventions, social protection, and economic recovery for the affected communities”, as followed by governments across the world, “would be a more prudent, responsible, and sustainable approach”.

“Hence the prayer…for payment of ex-gratia to all deceased persons due to COVID-19, is beyond the fiscal affordability of the State Governments,” the government said. It added that “already the finances of State Governments and the Central Government are under severe strain, due to the reduction in tax revenues and increase in health expenses on account of the pandemic” and therefore “utilisation of scarce resources for giving ex-gratia, may have unfortunate consequences of affecting the pandemic response and health expenditure in other aspects and hence cause more damage than good”.

It pointed out that the pandemic “is still not over in the country as also the world and it is extremely difficult to predict with accuracy, it’s further trajectory, mutations and waves. It requires rapidly scaled-up health and non-health efforts for a long period of time which will cost the nation lakhs of crores. There is a need to focus simultaneously on prevention, preparedness, mitigation, and recovery, which calls for a different order of mobilization of both financial and technical resources”.

The petition also sought a direction to state governments to issue any official document stating the cause of death to the family members of those who died due to Covid-19.

To this, the Centre said that “so far as the recording of Covid-19 deaths are concerned, there is a statutory mechanism in place either by way of an Act of Parliament or guidelines having the force of mandate and the law. Any breach of the guidelines mentioned hereunder would be a criminal offence as stipulated under section 188 of the IPC” and “also amounts to contempt of court”.