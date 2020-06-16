Commuters seek clarity as Mumbai local trains resume

Local train services resumed for essential service workers in Mumbai on Monday. (Express Photo by Deepak Joshi) Local train services resumed for essential service workers in Mumbai on Monday. (Express Photo by Deepak Joshi)

Nearly 60,000 people – all involved in essential services – travelled on Mumbai’s suburban trains on Monday after both Central and Western Railway resumed operations for the first time since March 23.

A total of 362 services that operated on Monday were expected to ferry 1.25 lakh employees. However, confusion at railway stations on the first day, along with many essential service workers being turned away from outside the station by policemen, saw a reduced number of people commuting on the trains.

Many employees of private hospitals, banks and government were left fuming over confusion on who constituted essential service workers.

There was low turnout of passengers for the morning services. The 10 trains that left from Karjat between 5 am to 9 am averaged about 10 passengers each.

The passenger flow increased in the second half, with several employees taking the trains back home. Between 4 pm and 6 pm, there was a long queue outside CSMT and at Churchgate.

When contacted, GRP Commissioner Ravindra Sengaokar said further clarity is needed on who are essential service workers.

“We have written to the state government to give clear instructions if employees in private hospitals, banks and postal service are allowed to travel,” he added.

