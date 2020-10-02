Commuters entering Mohali face traffic nightmare due to SAD’s tractor marches

The protest march led by Sukhbir, which started from Amritsar, was to reach Chandigarh from Mullanpur barrier while the protest led by Harsimrat was to enter Chandigarh from Zirakpur side. (Express photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

HUNDREDS OF commuters faced traffic jams on entering Mohali district from Zirakpur and Mullanpur borders due to protests organised by Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) against the farm laws, Thursday.

Three protest rallies led by SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal, his wife and former Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal and former MP Prem Singh Chandumajra and Daljeet Singh Cheema were to enter Chandigarh from Mullanpur Garibdas and Zirakpur.

The protest march led by Sukhbir, which started from Amritsar, was to reach Chandigarh from Mullanpur barrier while the protest led by Harsimrat was to enter Chandigarh from Zirakpur side. The rallies was being carried out on tractors, which led to traffic chaos. Heavy police force was deployed on the borders by Chandigarh and Mohali police to stop the protesters.

Earlier, the protesters had to gather at Dussehra ground in Phase VIII from where they had to march towards Chandigarh at around 2 pm, but the rallies were behind schedule.

Due to deployment of heavy police force, commuters had to face problems at Mullanpur barrier and Zirakpur, while tractors were parked along roads on the route designated for the protest march.

The rally led by Sukhbir did not reach the designated point till late evening, which further added to the woes of the commuters as they had to face problems during the peak hours in the evening.

Meanwhile, the protest rally being led by Harsimrat reached Zirakpur at around 8.30 pm. Police force was deployed at the border of Zirakpur to prevent entry of protesters while the nakas were set up at all entry points in the district.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd