Commuter woes in Bengaluru may end soon as govt mulls traffic management authority

To bring a measure of order to Bengaluru’s notorious traffic and minimise the regular woes of commuters, the Karnataka government is mulling over a plan to set up an exclusive body or authority for effective traffic management in the city.

Confirming the same on Sunday, Home and Law Minister Basavaraj Bommai said, “A proper traffic management system has become necessary in Bengaluru, with the number of vehicles increasing manifold over the past decade. The Home department, in collaboration with the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), will set up a Traffic Management Authority to ease traffic congestion in the city.”

He added that the traffic population of the city is well on its way to catching up with the human population. “It is estimated that there are 85 lakh vehicles and 1.35 crore people in Bengaluru alone,” the minister said.

Bommai also stressed the need for developing sophisticated systems, using modern technology, to implement good traffic discipline and effective traffic management. “Our government will also work towards nurturing a positive traffic culture by incorporating sophisticated ways to monitor traffic violations, number plate identification, managing traffic signals and operating camera-based traffic signals, apart from ensuring effective traffic management.

Addressing an event in the Garden City to promote road safety awareness, the minister added that the government has also decided to spend Rs 30 crore to expand and streamline traffic at major roads in the Central Business District (CBD) of the state capital.