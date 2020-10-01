scorecardresearch
‘Community spread outside’: Bombay HC refuses bail to murder accused

Written by Omkar Gokhale | Mumbai | October 1, 2020 2:24:44 am
OBSERVING THERE was a spike in Covid-19 cases due to a “community spread” after easing of lockdown restrictions, the Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court last week refused bail on grounds of the virus outbreak in prison to a murder accused lodged at Latur jail.

A division bench of Justices Ravindra V Ghuge and B U Debadwar made the observation on September 24 while hearing a bail appeal filed by Balaji Warwate (40), through advocate A K Tiwari, against a trial court order that rejected bail to the murder accused.

Warwate allegedly assaulted and killed a senior citizen with an axe in March last year. Advocate Tiwari said the applicant was behind bars for over 18 months and since a chargesheet in the case had not been filed before the court and in view of the Covid-19 outbreak in Latur prison, Warwate should be released on bail. The HC bench dismissed the appeal and said, “…after the lifting of the lockdown restrictions… there is a community spread… We find the accused, for justifiable reasons, needs to be kept behind the bars.”

