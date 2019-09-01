Community funding to technology: A Kerala clinic climbs to the top

Its walls splashed with colourful animals, the immunisation room of this Family Health Centre (FHC) at Cheruthazham in Kannur district is far from the dull, stark interiors of other government hospitals in Kerala.

And that’s not all, at this FHC, medical histories of patients with a unique health ID card are just a barcode scanner away and the centre includes a day-time outpatient department seven days a week, an in-house yoga centre, an oral rehydration therapy (ORT) corner and seven weekly clinics.

These are among the reasons this village health care centre has emerged the second-best FHC in the country as per the latest national quality assurance certification of the Union Health Ministry.

The results are visible on the ground — the daily registrations at the out-patient (OP) department have increased from 200 in 2017 to over 400 now. And under the area assigned to this FHC, communicable diseases has decreased considerably due to effective outreach.

Medical Officer Dr Rajnith Kumar T says, “The makeover of the hospital happened over the last two years when it was upgraded from a primary health centre to a family health centre. We did not have any models. Instead, we held brainstorming sessions at the grassroots-level gram sabhas at Cheruthazham panchayat. Opinion from people and their representatives were incorporated to shape the growth course of the hospital.’’

Before 2017, the hospital had only bare minimum facilities with a single medical officer on duty until noon. Then, only about 100 people visited the hospital.

Things turned around when the FHC was included in the state government’s Mission AARDRAM, which aims to provide a people-friendly health delivery system. The hospital got funds from the National Health Mission, panchayat and the public. Various clubs in the region and hospital staff also chipped in. It has meant that so far, the hospital received an investment of Rs 44.75 lakh.

From skeletal medical staff in the past, the hospital now has five doctors — one of them appointed by the village panchayat. In tune with local demand, the FHC has a yoga centre, palliative care centre and SWAAS clinic as part of the COPD disease control programme.

It also comprises dental, NCD, depression, vision, ante-natal, adolescent and geriatric clinics once in a week and the in-house lab is fully automatic with facilities for 25 tests.

Over the last two years, this government hospital, earlier known only as a clinic to treat the poor and avail medicine free of cost, has emerged as among the most sought after health care centres for all. Many patients come from regions under other panchayats though a government-run special speciality medical college is just 5 km away and there are two taluk-level hospitals within 10 km from Cheruthazham.

Kumar says patients should not feel that they are in a hospital and children should not fear immunisation. “We have created a comfortable atmosphere at the one-acre hospital campus. There is a park at the compound apart from the play zone for children inside,” he says.

K E Kunhiraman, 66, a local resident, says only those who have visited the hospital in the past would realise the change. “The facilities are on par with those in private hospitals. The online token system is good for senior citizens. Everything is free and I get medicine of Rs 2,500 a month from here,’’ says the farmer.

P K Bharghavan, 58, from the nearby Kadannappally panchayat, says he started seeking treatment at the FHC only recently. “Many people from my village come here for the better facilities. Due to the cleanliness, we really love this hospital. People are now keen to use the facilities at the weekly clinics,’’ he says.

As cleanliness is a major element in maintaining the quality of the hospital, there is an infection control system in which the cleaning staff are subjected to regular medical check-ups and 100 per cent immunisation against Hepatitis B. Hand washing protocol and a linen policy have been followed, apart from dedicated storage and facilities for bio-medical waste. At this hospital, nobody enters the building wearing footwear and staff use separate slippers inside.

The FHC at Cheruthazham was among the government hospitals in Kerala, and the first one in Kannur, selected to implement the e-health system. So far, 8,000-odd health cards have been issued across the panchayat, which has a population of 36,000.

Under the e-health system, personal data and medical history are fed online and citizens are issued unique health ID cards. During future visits, doctors get a clear profile of a patient after scanning these ID cards.

As the hospital has ratcheted up its fieldwork in public health care, the number of communicable diseases has decreased. If the panchayat reported 59 cases of communicable diseases in 2016-17, and 49 in 2018-19, this year only 16 cases have been reported so far.

P Prabhavathi, president of CPI (M)-ruled Cheruthazham panchayat, says hospital development was a mass movement. Several individuals and institutions in the panchayat have contributed to its development.

“Cheruthazham FHC is the first government hospital in Kerala to give yoga training. Now we are going to launch a physiotherapy unit and a gym at the hospital,’’ she says.

Kerala Health Minister K K Shailaja says the government has already converted 170 primary health centres into family health centres. “In the next step, we have selected another 504 to be upgraded. These hospitals are women and differentially-abled friendly health care centres. The top rating for the FHC from Kerala is recognition for the state’s performance in the health sector,” she says.