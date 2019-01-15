PM Modi slams Kerala govt on Sabarimala issue, says Communists don’t respect India’s culture

Taking a swipe at the left government in Kerala on the Sabarimala issue, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday termed its conduct as the “most shameful” and claimed that Communists do not respect the country’s culture, history and spirituality.

Advertising

Speaking at a rally in Kollam, the Prime Minister said, “The conduct of Kerala’s LDF Government on the Sabarimala issue will go down in history as one of the most shameful behaviours by any Party and Government. We know that the Communists do not respect India’s culture, history and spirituality.”

The Prime Minister inaugurated the Kollam bypass project in the state on Tuesday, where Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was also present. The two-lane bypass is a 13-km stretch built at a cost of Rs 352 crores from Mevaram to Kavanad in the Kollam district.

Criticising the CPI-M-led LDF and the opposition spearheaded by the UDF in the state, PM Modi said both the fronts are two sides of the same coin and accused them of neglecting the people of Kerala.

“Different in name, but in corruption, casteism and communalism, they are same. Different in name, but in damaging Kerala’s cultural fabric, they are same. Different in name, but in political violence, they are same,” said Modi.

Modi further attacked the Congress and said the party has taken multiple stands on the Sabarimala issue. “They say one thing in Parliament and another in Pathanamthitta (where the Lord Ayyappa shrine is located),” Modi said.

Advertising

Three months to the Supreme Court’s verdict on Sabarimala, which lifted the ban on women entering the temple, two women earlier this month managed to cross the threshold the holy shrine resulting in a huge outcry from the Hindu outfits. Ever since the judgment pronounced by the top court, the state has witnessed massive protests and state shutdown.