Thursday, October 11, 2018
CPI(M) demands resignation of Union minister M J Akbar over #MeToo charges

The party in a statement said seven women journalists have come forward recounting their experience of sexual harassment and "unacceptable behavior" by Akbar.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published: October 11, 2018 4:10:49 pm
#MeToo movement: New allegations of assault, Govt weighs its Akbar option New Delhi: File photo of Minister of State for External Affairs and former founding editor of 'The Telegraph' MJ Akbar who has been accused of inappropriate behaviour and sexual harassment by multiple women online. (PTI Photo) (PTI10_10_2018_000155B)

The CPI(M) on Thursday demanded the resignation of Union Minister M J Akbar after some women journalists accused him of sexually harassing them.

The party in a statement said seven women journalists have come forward recounting their experience of sexual harassment and “unacceptable behavior” by Akbar.

As the #MeToo campaign gathered momentum in India, some women journalists have come out and accused Akbar, a former editor and now the minister of state for external affairs, of sexually harassing them during his stint as a journalist. Akbar was an editor of many publications before he took to politics.

The CPI(M) said, “Since these are serious charges, M J Akbar’s continuance as a the Minister of State in the Central government is untenable. He should immediately resign from office.”

