Communal remark in his name goes viral, BJP MLA lodges complaint

The BJP MLA from Muzaffarnagar’s Khatauli on Thursday evening lodged a police complaint against unknown persons for circulating a false statement against the Muslim community in his name on social media.

The MLA, Vikram Singh Saini, claimed that the screenshot of the false statement went viral on social media. The purported statement, the MLA claimed, states that he had recently said that it will take only five minutes to wipe out the Muslim community. “This is totally fake,” Saini, an accused in the Muzzafarnagar riots case, said.

Jansath SHO Prem Veer Rana said a case has been lodged under section 67 (punishment for publicising or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of the IT Act, section 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace) and section 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the IPC.

